Breaking - "Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots " Named One of 7 Best EBooks In The World For 2020 On Submarines
Popular Book has sold over 3,200 copies, and all proceeds donated to Sub Vet Scholarship FundNASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Book Authority, an independent organization that publishes Reviews of books, has named “Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots Tales of a Submarine Officer from the Height of the Cold War” as among the “7 Best New Submarine e-Books to Read in 2020”
Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots is a handsome publication that belongs on the bookshelf of any aficionado of submarine history. It is a semi-autobiographic trip through the process of training and deployment aboard a fast-attack nuclear submarine during the height of the Cold War.
The reader follows co-author Frank's progression through NROTC at Purdue, his unforgettable interview with Admiral Hyman Rickover, commissioning into the U.S. Navy at college graduation, and intensive post-graduate training stints at Mare Island, Idaho Falls, and Groton on the way to his assignment as a junior nuclear officer aboard the USS Seahorse (SSN-669) based out of Charleston.
Filled with tremendous detail that touches upon many of the relevant cultural touchstones of the late 1960s, the story hits its stride with vivid descriptions of life aboard a nuclear submarine. More focused on the day-to-day rather than the cloak-and-dagger, Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots capitalizes upon Frank’s journey aboard the Seahorse to explain many key concepts of submarine operation: staffing and organization, weapons systems, sonar, periscope function, communications, and much more.
The reader will learn in clear language how Admiral Rickover oversaw the implementation of nuclear technology aboard submarines; how a submarine nuclear reactor functions; how submarines manipulate buoyancy to vary depth; how a target is acquired before torpedo firing; and how important sound analysis is for surveillance. Additional topics of discussion include food storage and preparation, the qualification process (earning one's dolphins), the challenges of polar navigation, the generation of oxygen and water necessary for life, and the process of arriving in port.
Some very significant personal events, both happy and tragic, affected Frank during his four-year period of service, and these are described in poignant detail as well. The reader is also provided with a rich tapestry of interesting submarine history along the way. Through engaging storytelling--drawn from Frank's experiences aboard the Seahorse--the reader will gain tremendous insight into the whole ethos of submarines.
This memoir provides a rare glimpse inside a world that few others have any familiarity or understanding. The story is greatly enhanced by more than 100 fully captioned photographs as well as a detailed cutaway of the Seahorse to give the reader a useful visual aid while reading about the virtual walking tour aboard the submarine.
All profits from the book have been donated to the Scholarship Fund of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. (USSVI). This fund primarily assists family members of submarine veterans with tuition expenses, among other philanthropic aims.
As of September 2020, more than $37,500 has been raised through sales of all 3 books of the series.
