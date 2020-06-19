Announcing The Silent Service Speaks (Vol.1): - A book like no other is now available

150 Stories from 33 US Submarine Veterans on what it was really like serving on a submarine. No collection like this has been published before!

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acknowledging the vast number of books written about the US Submarine Force and its gallant war record, many excellent accounts may be found in both the fiction and nonfiction genres. To the best of our knowledge, however, nothing has been published before that compares to this book.This volume contains 150 original stories by 33 authors, each a submarine veteran who lived them. Told in the contributors’ own words, The Silent Service Speaks creates a compendium of the fascinating history of the US Submarine Force during the Cold War. A total of 315 photos, most added by the authors, also add to the stories and enhance the understanding.The premise for this book arose from this simple question: If you could go out for a beer with a submarine veteran and encourage him to open up to you about his service, what would you like to know?Would he talk about Secret Operations that he conducted, details of which he is still obligated not to divulge? Even though that was part of what he did, such topics would remain off-limits by default. But what about everything else? Once you gained his trust, he could reveal stories of the funny and unexpected events that happened, and tales about his shipmates—the pranks, the offbeat, and the camaraderie. Such “sea stories” would prove endlessly entertaining and revealing of the ethos of the Submarine Force.The many stories collected for this volume provide a rich tapestry of human interaction, as each man is locked inside a steel tube with no way out. The emotions range from fear to frustration, from joy to jealousy, and from loneliness to pride. All of these feelings emerge within the depth of these men’s stories.Also coming through loud and clear is the anchor chain-strong bond that develops among these elite warriors, a deep regard for ones’ shipmates as each man works deep beneath the ocean as part of one lean and mean fighting machine. The brotherhood among submariners is forever, and their pride in wearing the dolphins—signifying Qualified in Submarines—is without peer.Through these entertaining stories, the reader will understand how all this plays out in the day-to-day undersea environment, where no mistakes are permitted on the job, no outward irritation to the nonstop harassment by shipmates is tolerated, and no real relaxation may be found as sudden emergencies arise when least expected. When crises do occur, the pranking is put aside and the intense training kicks in reflexively. Such competence is vital to survival on a submarine. These stories illustrate how submarine life can turn on a dime and give the reader a front-row seat to the action.Including the tales of both enlisted men and officers, from all decades of the Cold War and at nearly every important Navy port, The Silent Service Speaks (Vol. 1) fulfills its objective to bring long-shrouded memories to life, so that the public may be educated and entertained by these heretofore unspoken tales. At 675 pages for the printed version, this book should keep submarine enthusiasts occupied for many hours.This is the third book of true stories about submarines and submariners written by the brothers Charles and Frank Hood. The other two, Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots and Sub Tales: Stories That Seldom Surface”, have received high acclaim from both the civilian and veteran communities. Details on these two books may be found here: www.subtales.com An overview of The Silent Service Speaks may be found here: www.thesilentservicespeaks.net As for the other two books, proceeds from this new volume are donated to the Scholarship Fund of the US Sub Vets, Inc. More than $32,000 has been raised to date for the children and grandchildren of submarine veterans. Those purchasing the book, in either the print or e-book format, should consider that they’re getting a TWO-FER: (1) a great read, and (2) a donation to the scholarship fund to help deserving young men and women with college expenses. The old aphorism, “A rising tide raises all boats”, seems very apropos here.