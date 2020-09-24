9/24/2020

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 24, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on President Trump Approving Hurricane Sally Disaster Declaration in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement following President Donald J. Trump declaring a major disaster in Florida yesterday and directing Federal support through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Sally. The declaration includes public assistance for all categories in Escambia County and public assistance Category B for Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I applaud President Trump for making this important declaration and offering support as we recover from this significant storm. Hurricane Sally brought massive storm surge and flooding to many communities in Florida’s Panhandle and this Federal relief will help our state rebuild and come back stronger and better than before. “As these communities work to recover, my Insurance Consumer Helpline stands ready to assist with the claims process. Call 1-877-MY-FL-CFO now to speak to an insurance specialist or visit MyFloridaCFO.com. We are in this together.” ###

