30th Street to Close Next Weekend between Chestnut and Walnut Streets for Viaduct Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – 30th Street will be closed to through traffic between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street in Center City Philadelphia from 7:00 PM Friday, October 2, to 5:00 AM Monday, October 5, for construction on Chestnut Street at the intersection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, 30th Street through traffic will be detoured left on Chestnut Street, right on Schuylkill Avenue, and right on Walnut Street.

The closure will allow crews to complete repairs to the viaduct that carries Chestnut Street over sub-surface rail lines at 30th Street Station.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Repairs to the Chestnut Street viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project that also includes rehabilitation of the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River, currently closed for rehabilitation, and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

