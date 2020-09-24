Governor Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval of Major Disaster Declaration

Tallahassee, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis announced the approval of a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The declaration can be found here.

The declaration includes public assistance for all categories in Escambia County and public assistance Category B (emergency protective measures) for Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, and Washington counties. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) remains in close contact with FEMA to help additional counties receive the declaration for full public assistance.

“I’m pleased to announce that FEMA has approved our request for a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally,” said Governor DeSantis. “This declaration adds all categories of public assistance for Escambia County, providing critical federal support for the long-term rebuilding efforts of this area following the severe damage and flooding that Sally left in its wake. Northwest Floridians are resilient, and we will continue to work with our local and federal partners to ensure a full recovery from Hurricane Sally.”

FDEM is continuing to conduct damage assessments in the 12 counties that did not receive all categories of Public Assistance. The Division is also conducting damage assessments at individual residences and businesses and will continue to work with FEMA to apply for Individual Assistance.

Yesterday, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to support small businesses impacted by Hurricane Sally. More information can be found here.

For more information on Hurricane Sally and available resources, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/info.

