Lake Hattie closed to watercraft effective immediately

September 22, 2020

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is closing Lake Hattie to watercraft use effective immediately. The temporary restricted watercraft access is necessary to allow several specialized aircraft to collect water from the lake to help with the Mullen Fire suppression efforts.

The aircraft, commonly called Super Scoopers, are fixed wing aircraft that fly at high rates of speed -- approximately 100 mph -- just above the surface of a lake or reservoir. These aircraft can scoop up large amounts of water into a tank in the ‘belly’ of the plane. The aircraft can collect as much as 1,600 gallons of water in about ten seconds. These planes expedite the time it takes to load water and strategically make water drops on fires in nearby locations.

The boating restriction is currently slated to last indefinitely as the need for water resources will continue as efforts to fight the fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest progress. 

Anglers can continue fishing from the shore. As soon as the limits to watercraft access change, an announcement will be posted on the Game and Fish website. 

The Mullen Fire is currently 13,504 acres with minimal containment. More details can be found on the Mullen Fire webpage.

 

