Fall Farm to School Virtual Field Trip Series Announced

The Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) program is partnering with Midwest Dairy to host a series of free virtual field trips during October to celebrate the connection between K-12 students and local farmers in Minnesota.

The series takes place during National Farm to School Month, offering participants a chance to celebrate the connection between students and local food, and share farm to school stories, said MAITC Education Specialist Keri Sidle.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, school might be happening a little different than usual, but it’s even more important to show our gratitude to school nutrition and farmer heroes who are providing essential services,” she said.

In-person classrooms, as well as students doing distance learning, are invited to meet farmers and tour farms that provide hot dogs, lettuce, apples, vegetables, milk and more to school cafeterias.

The series takes place virtually over five dates:

Thursday, October 1, 2020: Goldenrust Farm, Eyota, MN.

Thursday, October 8, 2020: Deer Lake Orchard, Buffalo, MN.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Revol Greens Greenhouse, Owatonna, MN.

Thursday, October 22, 2020: New Roots Produce Farm, Moorhead, MN.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: Ahlgren Dairy Farm, Central MN.

The field trips will stream live on the MAITC YouTube channel at 10 a.m. on each tour date. More information is available at the MAITC Virtual Field Trips page.

Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom is a public/private partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation that provides free curriculum, educational resources, grants, outreach, and professional development opportunities to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education.

