Ehua’s Various EMS Make Custom Designs Come True

Ehua is an innovative electronic manufacturer of the EMS in Taiwan that also offers excellent procurement service for turn-key components and bare boards.

Ehua takes care of your materials procurement and electronics manufacturing. Ehua's mission is to help you turn ideas into products.” — Ehua

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ehua Co., Ltd. is an advanced and innovative electronic manufacturer of the EMS (Electronics Manufacturing, PCB Assembly & Contract Manufacturer) in Taiwan that also offers excellent procurement service for turn-key components and bare boards. Ehua has participated and received positive feedback in the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show in HK and National Manufacturing Week (NMW) at the Melbourne Exhibition & Convention Center.

Since the demand for EMS becomes increasingly important in industries such as automotive electronics, energy electronics, consumer electronics, defense electronics, avionics electronics, etc., Ehua has invested a considerable amount in multiple kinds of assembly equipment for improving quality that aim to serve customers globally. The company is dedicated to providing the best quality and pricing based on customers’ specification while accommodating re-layout service without minimum order quantity. Ehua also works with Badger Meter Inc., one of the leading manufacturers of flow measurement and control technology products, to implement its PCB assembly service for various electronic applications.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• All in one solution for SMD, BGA, PoP, and through-hole assembly with re-layout service available

• Products built as per customer quality request as well as IPC-A-600

and IPC-A-610 standards

• Customer assistance for finding alternative components

• 1-year warranties for all items

About Ehua Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Ehua Co., Ltd. is an advanced manufacturer for helping the customers to make their designs into real products. It aims to realize the customers' idea and empowers customers with better profit margin and sustainable quality. For more information, please visit https://www.pcbassemblymanufacturer.com.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/ehua-co-ltd

Website: https://www.pcbassemblymanufacturer.com

###

Media contact: Maggie Lee

Email: ehua.tw@msa.hinet.net

Phone: 886-2-7740-0108