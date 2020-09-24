- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (September 13-19)

SALT LAKE CITY (September 24, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,473 for the week of September 13-19, 2020 with a total of $61,173,394 of benefits paid. There were 47,839 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 13-19 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 09/13 to 09/19 2,552 734 1,191 Week Prior (09/06 to 09/12) 2,298 11% 709 3.5% 1,186 .4% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 13-19 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 09/13 to 09/19 33,795 4,854 9,190 Week Prior (09/06 to 09/12) 35,649 -5.2% 5,340 -9.1% 9,036 1.711% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to September 19, 2020 Current Week (09/13 - 09/19) Previous Week (09/06 - 09/12) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,473 4,193 1,131 238,749 46,921 19,035 Continued Claims 47,839 50,025 8,856 $500,314,937 $56,429,591 $34,767,093 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $846,482,767 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired September 5, 2020) $70,403,700

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of September 12, 2020 was 1,615. A total of 3,735 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“It is promising to see the number of continued claims for unemployment benefits decrease every week, unfortunately it also appears that new claims have begun to plateau, showing ongoing disruptions to employment,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While employment disruptions have continued during this pandemic, Utah’s economy has shown itself to be resilient as evidenced by the latest Utah unemployment rate of 4.1%.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

