Muvi enables Live Streaming for Any App with Muvi Live Server SDK

NEW YORK, US, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to the growing demand for live streaming in the B2B industry, Muvi, the New York-based provider of cloud-based audio and video streaming platform, announced the release of Live Server SDK for end-to-end live streaming app development. Businesses of any size can now build their own live-streaming app or add live-streaming capabilities to their existing apps to broadcast live on iOS and Android mobiles.

“The popularity of live streaming through mobile devices is evident, and the varied use cases across the industries have paved the way for this major development,” quotes Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Muvi. “The live SDK offers granular control on encoding settings and support for 4K video streaming enunciating Muvi’s trademark end-to-end broadcasting solutions that are proven for faster go-to-market, reduced infra cost and simplified workflow”, adds Dey.

Muvi Live SDK offers adaptive scaling of the live stream in a varied resolution, frame rate, and bitrate, thereby ensuring buffer-free live broadcast, less than 10 seconds latency, and high video frame rate on iOS and Android mobile devices.

“Building a live streaming app right from the ground up and achieving the industry standards of player load time, time-to-first-frame is an uphill task,” says Nikhil Gupta, Head of Product, Muvi. “With Muvi SDK, not only businesses can save precious development hours but also can achieve a simple, streamlined workflow right from capturing and encoding to seamless playback on mobile devices through their existing app,” adds Gupta.

Muvi made a splash last week with the release of the Muvi Live app that allows users to start streaming from iOS and Android phones instantly.

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides a cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com