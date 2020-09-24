» News » 2020 » Arrow Rock State Historic Site hosts Santa Fe Trai...

Arrow Rock State Historic Site hosts Santa Fe Trail Encampment Oct. 10 and 11

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 24, 2020 – Arrow Rock State Historic Site invites the public to a Santa Fe Trail living-history encampment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11, on the west lawn of the J. Huston Tavern.

The event will feature a wagon, a few period-style tents and trade goods of the type conveyed to Santa Fe from Arrow Rock and the Boone’s Lick Country in the 1830s. Volunteers will demonstrate and explain the usage of equipment and the conditions encountered on the Santa Fe Trail between Missouri and New Mexico.

Arrow Rock merchants will be open and several craftspeople will be demonstrating on the Main Street boardwalk of town.

The locations and size of the event will easily permit social distancing. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings when visiting the encampment and community businesses.

Arrow Rock State Historic Site is located at 39521 Visitor Center Dr., Arrow Rock. For more information about the event, contact the site at 660-837-3330.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###