The Federal Government Prefers the Aleddra Emergency T8 and T5 LED Lamps
Aleddra's Emergency LED T8 & T5 tubes have quickly become federal government’s preferred choice for emergency lighting upgrades in their linear fixtures.
"RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleddra, a Seattle-based lighting technology company, is pleased to announce that its Emergency LED T8 & T5 tubes have quickly become government's preferred choice for emergency lighting upgrades in their linear fixtures. "As the industry leader in the Emergency T8 & T5 Tubes, Aleddra is pleased to learn that multiple government bids came out requesting pricing for the Aleddra Emergency Tubes (G2, G3 and the NEW G4). The Aleddra Gen4 EM T8 has self-testing (monthly and annually) + has self-diagnosis capability." Dr. Matthew Maa, VP Sales and Marketing at Aleddra stated. "Someone has done their homework and acknowledge the features and the benefits of the Aleddra Emergency Tubes meets the requirements of the federal government. Aleddra will continue to strive to provide the best emergency lighting solutions for our federal government."
— Matthew Maa
The benefits of Aleddra’s Emergency T8 & T5 tubes are:
• 2-in-1 T8: They operate as both a standard LED tube as well as an Emergency tube.
• The built-in Lithium battery is designed to last (90+) minutes.
• 40-50% cost savings as compared to the emergency ballast.
• Eliminates the need for the emergency ballast(s).
• 90% labor savings on replacement (plug & play)
• 90% operation savings on monthly/annual emergency lighting equipment audit (when using self-testing/self-diagnosis Gen4 EM T8)
Aleddra in recognition of the hardships facing the Federal Government Agencies due to COVID-19 pandemic, is offering a $10.00 per tube REBATE when purchased in case quantity (25 pcs per case) with government P-card. Aleddra will cover the freight to any location in the United States, except for Alaska and Hawaii. The P-card rebate program covers these products:
• 2-ft G3 EM T8: simple ballast bypass for always-on application: https://www.aleddra.com/gen-3-emergency-t8-tube/
• 4-ft G3 EM T8: simple ballast bypass for always-on application: https://www.aleddra.com/gen-3-emergency-t8-tube/
• 4-ft G2 EM T8: can be turned on/off by a wall switch, ideal for offices/classrooms: https://www.aleddra.com/g2-emergency-t8-tube/
• 4-ft G2 EM T5: can be turned on/off by a wall switch, ideal for offices/classrooms: https://www.aleddra.com/emergency-t5-2/
• 4-ft G4 EM T8: self-testing/self-diagnosis, on/off by a wall switch: https://www.aleddra.com/g4-emergency-t8/
For more information, please email info@aleddra.com or call us at 425-430-4555.
