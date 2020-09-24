9/24/2020

**VIDEO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Courts New York Businesses to Florida by Video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis distributed a video that targets businesses in New York encouraging them to relocate to Florida. The video serves as a follow up correspondence to the same businesses the CFO issued letters to in August. The letters from the CFO focus on the state’s poor fiscal management and disinterest in supporting business growth. To view the video to New York businesses, click HERE.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As the state’s Chief Financial Officer, a fourth-generation Floridian and a former small business owner, my mission is to encourage businesses in New York to consider moving to the great state of Florida. New York is currently in a dire budget crisis with little to no progress being made while the state is facing a revenue shortfall of $14 billion in the current fiscal year and $16 billion in 2022. Even before COVID, New York has always been poor at managing money and year after year, they continue to spend money they don’t have. I am encouraging businesses who are considering the move to reach out to my office. Unlike New York, Florida won’t take your business for granted.” List of New York Businesses that Received a Letter from CFO Patronis

IBM JPMorgan Chase PricewaterhouseCoopers International Citi Verizon Wireless ABM Industries Omnicom Group Pepsi Co. Marsh & McLennan Companies NBCUniversal Morgan Stanley MetLife, Inc. American Express Company Goldman Sachs Kohlberg & Company Sony Corporation of America Foot Locker WarnerMedia JetBlue Airways Corporation Ralph Lauren Corporation S&P Global Inc. M&T Bank Corporation Loews Hotels

CFO Patronis served on Governor Ron DeSantis’s Re-Open Florida Taskforce and serves on the Enterprise Florida, Inc. Board. ###

