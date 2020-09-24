Downed Tree Closes Century Road in Derry Township, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 2014 (Century Road) is closed between Route 254 and Crawford Road in Derry Township, Montour County, for a downed tree and utilities.

A detour using Route 254 and Crawford Road is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect travel delays.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###