U.S. 202 North Lane Closure Next Week for Stormwater Site Remediation in East Whiteland Township

​King of Prussia, PA – A lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 202 between the Malvern and Great Valley interchanges in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, on Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for site remediation as part of a project to restore and reconstruct 11 stormwater management sites in Bucks, Chester and Delaware Counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

The purpose of the project is to maintain and repair the sites, which were constructed as part of previous roadway projects. Maintenance and repair of the stormwater and wetland sites will help mitigate the risk of future flooding and ensure compliance with the environmental permits that were issued at the time of the original projects.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

C. Abbonizio Contractors Inc., is the general contractor on the $1,338,607 project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in fall 2022.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #