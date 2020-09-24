Melanie McSally and Angel Tuccy Team Up to Speak at Accelerate 2020 Virtual Women's Summit
Capitalizing on automation ensures you’re always prepared for success and I’m thrilled to bring that knowledge to ACCELERATE 2020 participants”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Network is delighted to announce that Melanie McSally, Profit Optimization and Technology Expert at WyzeTribe and Angel Tuccy, Media Specialist with Vedette Global, will be featured speakers at the organization’s inaugural ACCELERATE 2020 Virtual Women’s Summit.
“ACCELERATE 2020 is bringing together business and subject matter experts for a week of professional development, masterminding, and networking and we are incredibly excited to have McSally and Tuccy on our line up of featured speakers,” said Katherine McGraw Patterson, Founder of WEBO Network.
McSally and Tuccy are leading authorities on attracting clients, streamlining businesses and maximizing profits. They’ve traveled together nationally and internationally teaching entrepreneurs how to create more exposure, attract more leads, optimize business, maximize profits, and automate their success.
McSally says she “loves teaching others everything from capturing leads to converting leads into paying clients and automating follow-up. Capitalizing on automation ensures you’re always prepared for success and I’m thrilled to bring that knowledge to ACCELERATE 2020 participants.”
ACCELERATE 2020 Virtual Women’s Summit will take place Monday, September 28 through Friday, October 2. Daily programs include panel discussions, breakout workshops, and interactive, live mastermind sessions. Presentations will be delivered by business leaders and experts in operations, strategy, sales, marketing, systems, social media, networking, and mindset. As with all WEBO Network programs, attendees will leave their sessions with tangible, actionable tools and resources they can implement in their businesses to further their own goals and objectives.
WEBO Network’s purpose is to empower women and women-identified business owners and entrepreneurs in all industries to embrace their unique strengths, support them as they strive for their unique vision of success, and positively impact their personal and professional lives. They accomplish this through their belief in what they have created: a safe, welcoming community dedicated to professional development, thought leadership, and peer advisory and supporting WEBOs in a business forward environment.
WEBO Network has chapters in Fort Collins/Loveland, Broomfield/Westminster, and Aurora/Parker. Members are eligible to attend meetings at all chapters for no additional registration fees.
About Melanie McSally: Melanie McSally is one of the country’s leading authorities on streamlining businesses to maximize profits. She graduated top of her class in engineering school and in her Master of Engineering Management program and holds a number of certifications, including a Lean 6-Sigma Black Belt. From capturing leads to converting leads into paying clients and automating follow-up, WyzeTribe capitalizes on automation to ensure you’re always prepared for success. Visit www.WyzeTribe.com to learn more.
About Angel Tuccy: Angel Tuccy is an award-winning talk show host, author, speaker and media specialist. She’s published 11 books, has over 12 years experience in media, hosted over 2,000 broadcasts, and interviewed more than 5,000 guests. Angel travels the globe speaking to entrepreneurs how to expand your influence and attract more customers by leveraging traditional media exposure.
About Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network
Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network is an independent, unaffiliated group for female business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Their members believe in building authentic connections and that they all thrive in a supportive community of like-minded women business leaders. Together they are expanding their professional networks while they support, encourage, and learn from each other. Find WEBO on the following channels:
