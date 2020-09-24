Introducing Haylee Joe: The Pop Artist Who Turned Quarantine Into A One-Of-A-Kind EP
The Singer, Creator And Entrepreneur Releases “Norman Bates” On Sept. 29th, Her First Single From The Halloween Themed EPMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many 22-year old’s were binge watching Netflix this summer, Haylee Joe was glued to her guitar, writing all of her songs for her upcoming Pop EP Nightmare, where Haylee takes her story through a horror film lens to create a one-of-a-kind experience. As a precursor to the release of Nightmare, Haylee Joe will be releasing her single Norman Bates on September 29th, 9 PM EST on Spotify and all major streaming channels.
Having always had an immense passion for music, Haylee took her quarantine as a unique opportunity to dive deeper into bringing her vision into fruition and establishing herself as an up and coming pop artist on the scene. In just 24 hours, Haylee wrote five of the six songs of her EP, and began to work on bringing them to life with her prestigious producer, Michael Arrom, who has worked with artists such as Kieth Urban, Noah Cyrus, Sofia Carson, Madison Beer and Steve Vai.
"Working with Haylee while on opposite sides of the country turned out to be so much easier than I could have dreamed. We used the web to chat and share notes but it was our connection over our shared love of Halloween that made this so easy. Haylee was a champ when it came to recording the varied vocal takes that we needed. I'd give her notes for inspiration and she always came back with gold.” - Michael Arrom, Producer
Each track on Nightmare is reminiscent of Halloween and the horror and thriller movie genre. Haylee tells her story through the unparalleled emotional quandary that Halloween represents. As both a singer and songwriter, Haylee was able to take this project to new heights, showing the world her incomparable style as a Pop Artist.
“These songs were so fun and surprisingly easy to write because this whole project was inspired by horror movies and Halloween, which is my favorite genre and time of year.
Bringing these songs to life with my incredibly talented producer Michael Arrom, and hearing all the sounds and beats come together was so rewarding. The songs turned out amazing and i’ve never been more excited or ready to share my stories and music with everyone”- Haylee Joe
Nightmare will be debuting just in time for the Halloween Holiday, and available on Spotify and all major streaming services. Norman Bates - her first single from the EP will be available for download and streaming on September 29th at 9 PM EST.
To schedule an interview with Haylee Joe or Producer Michael Arrom, please contact: Paul Joseph at paulmalibu7@gmail.com.
About Haylee Joe:
Born and raised in Malibu California, Haylee Joe has grown up in the entertainment industry and has been heavily involved in performing arts for the majority of her life. At only twenty-two years of age, Haylee Joe is an entertainer, entrepreneur and digital creator on various platforms, in addition to spending five years performing for the Walt Disney Company, and co-hosting the Zach Sang National Radio Show for Westwood One. In 2020 Haylee decided to tailor her dedication to writing and creating music, as well as focusing on her clothing brand HAYLO. Growing to prominence on Instagram and TIkTok for her singing and her recreation of characters; Haylee Joe has a unique style of expressing creativity and is truly a breath of fresh air in a time where the industry is saturated with the same redundant style.
Haylee Joe
