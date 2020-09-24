Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BLIKSEN: Showcasing Advanced Sheet Metal Processing for the Semiconductor Industry at SEMICON Taiwan 2020

BLIKSEN improves production efficiency by using process data, visualization, and precision engineering.

For three decades, we have focused on sheet metal processing every day, without hesitation. The future of truth, goodness and beauty begins Here.”
— BLIKSEN

TAINAN, TAIWAN, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLIKSEN CO., LTD. specializes in designing and manufacturing precision sheet metal. The company is showcasing their new product, customized sheet metal design and processing at the upcoming events including SEMICON Taiwan.

With fully automated equipment, enhanced ERP system management, quality PDCA cycle, American Welding Association inspector certification and new product flow, BLIKSEN improves production efficiency by using process data, visualization, and precision engineering. It is dedicated to providing clients with customized sheet metal solutions, and sees a tremendous opportunity in the semiconductor equipment, electronic communication equipment , and medical equipment industries.

Top Competitive Advantages:
• Mechanical drawing optimization
• Flexible solution inquiry
• In-house sheet metal production
• Sheet metal processing consultation

About BLIKSEN CO., LTD.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan, BLIKSEN CO., LTD. is a long-established leader in developing precise and high quality sheet metal fabrication. It is poised to change the way sheet metal drawings are optimized in order to make sheet metal processing smoother. For more information, please visit https://www.bliksen.com.

Additional Information:
Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/bliksen-your-best-solution-of-sheet-metal-contractor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bliksensheetmetal
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BLIKSEN_TW
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3780603/

Media contact: Pini Lee
Email: marketing@bliksen.com
Phone: +886-6-2333568

Pini Lee
BLIKSEN CO., LTD
+886 6 233 3568
