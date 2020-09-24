M-50 resurfacing project in Brooklyn underway

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Jackson

HIGHWAY: M-50

CLOSEST CITY: Brooklyn

START DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing more than $950,000 to perform resurfacing, cold milling, pavement repairs, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and pavement markings on M-50 in Brooklyn.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures on M-50. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and integrity. The new surface will also help preserve the lower layers of the roadway.