M-50 resurfacing project in Brooklyn underway
COUNTY: Jackson
HIGHWAY: M-50
CLOSEST CITY: Brooklyn
START DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing more than $950,000 to perform resurfacing, cold milling, pavement repairs, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and pavement markings on M-50 in Brooklyn.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures on M-50. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and integrity. The new surface will also help preserve the lower layers of the roadway.