M-50 resurfacing project in Brooklyn underway

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAY:                                    M-50

CLOSEST CITY:                  Brooklyn

START DATE:  6 a.m.            Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing more than $950,000 to perform resurfacing, cold milling, pavement repairs, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and pavement markings on M-50 in Brooklyn.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures on M-50. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and integrity. The new surface will also help preserve the lower layers of the roadway.

