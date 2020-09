Pandia Health Launches in Texas for Prescription Birth Control Telehealth & Delivery

Dr. Catherine Hansen, a Pandia Health OB-GYN based in Houston. Pandia Health now open in Texas for telehealth birth control and delivery to your mailbox. Pandia Health birth control comes right to your mailbox.

During these times it is so important to make empowered decisions to protect your health, so having your birth control mailed directly to your home is the smartest decision you can make for yourself.” — Dr. Catherine Hansen

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COVID-19 pandemic is quickly reshaping almost every aspect of our lives, including the way healthcare is delivered. While telehealth has been around for many years, the pandemic has greatly accelerated interest and use in the service as a safer, faster, and more convenient healthcare option.However, getting birth control has been difficult for many women, especially minorities. A June 2020 report from the Guttmacher Institute reported that 29 percent of white women, 38 percent of Black women, and 45 percent of Hispanic women were having a hard time accessing birth control. And in Texas, nearly 1.8 million women live in areas without reasonable access to health care centers and 24 percent of Texas women don’t have health insurance (compared to 11 percent nationwide).Now, a birth control telehealth company is rolling out in Texas with the goal of making life easier and healthier for women. Pandia Health is the only women-founded, women-led, doctor-led birth control delivery company. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, the service is now available in Texas, offering services in English or Spanish, with local female physicians operating the state-wide office. The expert and passionate physicians at Pandia Health offer asynchronous online telehealth consultations for birth control prescriptions of the pill, patch, or ring and Pandia Health provides free delivery of the pill by USPS. Asynchronous means that you can fill out the needed information 24/7. It’s roughly 20 questions, the same that the physicians would ask you if you came into their offices. All they need is a blood pressure measurement from the past year, government ID, and a photo."During these times when it is so important to make empowered decisions to protect your health, having your birth control mailed directly to your home (with a freebie every time) is the smartest decision you can make for yourself or your loved ones,” said Dr. Catherine Hansen, one of Pandia Health’s OB-GYN physicians with more than 20 years of experience and is based in Houston. “We invite local women to join us and find out just how easy it is to achieve peace of mind with Pandia Health.”The team at Pandia Health believes women shouldn't have to worry about running to the pharmacy each month to get the medicine and care they need. Here’s what patients can expect:-Care from local birth control expert female physicians who really understand women’s reproductive/sexual health and the geographical healthcare concerns.-Convenient, reliable, and confidential telehealth for only $20 once a year, wherever you have Internet and a mailbox. No need to wait in line.-English and Spanish-speaking physicians and patient care advisors.-Easy and quick online registration and instant online chat with Pandia Health service agents.-Smart and dynamic expert birth control physicians who provide cutting-edge, evidence-based healthcare, resulting in fewer side effects.-Never having to worry about running out of birth control again or the stress of trying to pick it up at a pharmacy. #PandiaPeaceOfMind-Free birth control pill delivery by USPSIn addition to Dr. Hansen, Dr. Lamir Kadir also serves patients in the Texas area. She has more than a decade of experience and has been voted Best Primary Care Physician in Austin for the past three years in a row.As the leader of the only doctor-led company in birth control delivery, Pandia Health’s CEO/Co-founder Dr. Sophia Yen said, “I’m the only CEO who has taken the Hippocratic Oath. Do No Harm. At Pandia Health, we will always tell you what’s best for your health, even if it doesn’t benefit our bottom line. We don’t want to push products on you that you don’t need, or that aren’t best for you.”Pandia Health has put together a group of expert birth control physicians and customer service agents passionate about providing excellent care and educating women. In addition to telehealth, they offer Facebook Live chats weekly on Tuesdays in Spanish and English at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Central time, respectively, answering some of the most asked sexual health questions: https://www.facebook.com/pandiahealth/videos/ To learn more about Pandia Health or how you can get started, visit www.pandiahealth.com , email support@pandiahealth.com or call (650) 437-1213.About Pandia HealthPandia Health is the only women-founded, doctor founded, women-led birth control delivery company. Pandia Health offers telehealth and birth control delivery. Sophia Yen, M.D., M.P.H., co-founded Pandia Health in 2016 and is passionate about making women’s lives easier, preventing unplanned pregnancies and educating women about reproductive health, including how to make #PeriodsOptional. Pandia Health makes women’s lives easier by providing a one-stop shop for recurring medications, starting with birth control. From affordable telehealth to prescription fulfillment and medicine delivery, Pandia Health is reinventing the way patients get their prescriptions medication.