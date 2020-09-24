Pandia Health Launches in Florida for Prescription Birth Control Telehealth & Delivery
The only doctor-led, women-led, women-founded birth control delivery company to help women live their healthiest lives; English and Spanish-speaking physicians
We Floridian women are busy! That’s why I joined Pandia Health. I’m proud to be part of a company that provides expert care by expert physicians with care, convenience, and confidentiality.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is quickly reshaping almost every aspect of our lives, including the way healthcare is delivered. While telehealth has been around for many years, the pandemic has accelerated interest and use in the service as a safer, faster, and more convenient healthcare option.
— Rodni Cruz, M.D.
However, getting birth control has been difficult for many women, especially minorities. A June 2020 report from the Guttmacher Institute reported that 29 percent of white women, 38 percent of Black women, and 45 percent of Hispanic women were having a tough time accessing birth control. And in Florida, nearly 1.2 million women live in areas without reasonable access to health care centers and 18 percent of Florida women don’t have health insurance (compared to 11 percent nationwide).
Now, a birth control telehealth company is rolling out in Florida with a goal of making life easier and healthier for women. Pandia Health is the only women-founded, women-led, doctor-led birth control delivery company. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, the service is now available in Florida, offering services in English or Spanish, with women physicians operating the state-wide office. The expert and passionate physicians at Pandia Health offer asynchronous online telehealth consultations for birth control prescriptions of the pill, patch, or ring and Pandia Health provides free delivery of the birth control pill by USPS. Asynchronous means that you can fill out the needed information 24/7. It’s roughly 20 questions, the same that the physicians would ask you if you came into their offices. All they need is a blood pressure measurement from the past year, a government ID, and a photo.
“I was born in South Florida. I have lived on the East coast in Miami Beach, the West Coast in Fort Myers, in the Orlando area as well as Gainesville for college and medical school,” said Rodni Cruz, M.D., one of Pandia Health’s OB-GYN physicians with more than 15 years of experience who is based in Miami. “We Floridian women are busy! That’s why I joined Pandia Health. I’m proud to be part of a company that provides expert care by expert physicians with care, convenience, and confidentiality.”
The medical team at Pandia Health believes women shouldn't have to worry about running to the pharmacy each month to get the medicine and care they need. Here’s what customers can expect:
- Care from local, board-certified, birth control expert female physicians who personally and professionally understand women’s reproductive/sexual health concerns.
- Convenient, reliable, and confidential asynchronous telehealth for only $20 once a year, wherever you have Internet and a mailbox. No need to wait in line.
- English and Spanish-speaking physicians and patient care advisors.
- Easy and quick online registration and instant online chat (during operating hours) with Pandia Health service agents.
- Smart and passionate expert birth control physicians who provide cutting-edge, evidence-based healthcare, resulting in fewer side effects.
- Never having to worry about running out of birth control again or the stress of trying to pick it up at a pharmacy. #PandiaPeaceOfMind
- Free birth control pill delivery by USPS
In addition to Dr. Cruz, Dr. Lingie Chiu also serves patients in Florida. Dr. Chiu has more than 15 years of experience in medicine and looks forward to bringing simple and smart birth control solutions to more Floridians. Dr. Jennifer Edman, family physician, has more than 20 years of experience and has joined the Pandia Health Team.
As the leader of the only doctor-led company in birth control delivery, Pandia Health’s CEO/Co-founder Dr. Sophia Yen said, “I’m the only CEO who has taken the Hippocratic Oath. Do No Harm. At Pandia Health, we will always tell you what’s best for your health, even if it doesn’t benefit our bottom line. We don’t want to push products on you that you don’t need or that aren’t best for you.”
Pandia Health has put together a group of expert birth control physicians and customer service agents passionate about providing excellent care and educating women. In addition to telehealth, they offer Facebook Live chats weekly on Tuesdays in Spanish and English at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, respectively, answering some of the most asked sexual health questions: https://www.facebook.com/pandiahealth/videos/.
To learn more about Pandia Health or how you can get started, visit www.pandiahealth.com, email support@pandiahealth.com or call (650) 437-1213.
Images here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jlr9_HrkBQBkN7jCVPbxSuE9S3LlY-9r
###
About Pandia Health
Pandia Health is the only women-founded, doctor founded, women-led birth control delivery company. Pandia Health offers asynchronous telehealth and birth control delivery. Sophia Yen, M.D., M.P.H., co-founded Pandia Health in 2016 and is passionate about making women’s lives easier, preventing unplanned pregnancies, and educating women about reproductive health, including how to make #PeriodsOptional. Pandia Health makes women’s lives easier by providing a one-stop-shop for recurring medications, starting with birth control. By providing affordable telehealth, prescription fulfillment, and medicine delivery, Pandia Health is reinventing the way patients get their prescription medication.
Erica Zeidenberg
Hot Tomato Marketing
+1 925-518-8159
email us here