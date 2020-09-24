YouTube Live Event For Educating, Informing, and Empowering Women Launches With Impressive Speaker Lineup

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martha Lazo-Munoz, Author, Speaker and CEO of MedCare Staff Women's Health is on a mission to empower women all over the globe by bringing them together to talk about the top issues facing women today: healthcare issues associated with domestic violence, mental/emotional trauma, healing past hurts, money, finances, investments, real estate, effective family communication, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Lazo-Munoz says that “this is an event that will promote the boundaries of moving forward with your lives and how to help others.” The unique event will take place on September 24, 2020 from 11am - 3pm PST on YouTube Live. The event is free, but registration is required. To make a reservation for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3kHgwmf.

Speakers include Marty Lazo-Munoz, Juanita Williams, Michelle Jacob, Christine McKay, Dr. Shima Hadidchi, Bella Cruz, Angeline Wehmeyer, Cristiana Tudor, Cindy Brown, Jennifer Horspool, and Dr. Melanie Palomares.

Listen in as speakers share their experiences and how they found the courage to move forward with their lives. Additionally, they will share resources and tools to enrich attendee’s lives and help them to find their own greatness.

Topics will include but are not limited to:
Healthcare, family practice and women’s health, including health promotion, disease prevention, health maintenance, counseling, patient education, diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses in a variety of health care settings
Oncology and cancer
Mental
Emotional health
Fitness
Healthy eating
Finances
Leadership and quality service
Using your mindset to effectively heal from past hurts and wounds
Effective communications between teenagers and parents
To reserve your spot for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3kHgwmf. For more information about Martha Lazo-Munoz, visit her online at https://www.medcarestaffwomenshealth.com

About Martha Lazo- Munoz: Martha Lazo-Munoz is an Author, Speaker and CEO of MedCare Staff Women’s Health whose work focuses on hiring medical doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners.

Since 1989 Martha has helped many women achieve their goals and dreams through job training programs. Martha won the Recruiter of the year Award from the State of California for hiring the most veterans. Martha is an active board member for many years on several boards for veterans in Los Angeles, CA. She also won the Woman of the Year 2012 NAWBO ( affiliate award).

