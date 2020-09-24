Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Iconic chef, entrepreneur and television star Gordon Ramsay “duets” TikTok super chef Sonny Hurrell

Chef Ramsay gave Sonny his seal of approval in an epic combo of the top food personalities on TikTok

Sonny’s passion for helping everyone enjoy food, their families and the experience of making something gorgeous is as intoxicating as it is infectious.”
— Evan Morgenstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TikTok’s hottest celebrity chef, Sonny Hurrell who has over 3.2 million followers on the social media platform, with over 24 million “likes”, started his career emulating and idolizing chefs such as Chef Gordon Ramsay. And today, that same chef took the time to not only recognize Hurrell but also introduced his social media audience of over 11.1 million foodies who follow him to Hurrell’s account (@thatdudecancook), many for the very first time. The video has almost 8 million views on TikTok and growing fast. Hurrell was blown away when he realized what had just occurred, “I have been on TikTok for only 6 months. The Pandemic left me unemployed and fearful for my future. In this short period of time I have amassed over 3 million followers and Chef Ramsey highlighting my video on TikTok. Someone needs to pinch me, it just doesn’t seem real”.

Chef Hurrell, who has worked with elite companies and brands such as TikTok, Bounty, Lamson Fine Cutlery, Hello Fresh, Thrive Market, BlendJet, Smithfield, Nathan’s Hotdogs, HPE and many others, is becoming one of the most sought after creators on TikTok. Hurrell’s agent and CEO of The Food Renegades Evan Morgenstein had a feeling about his client’s star power, “There has always been something so incredibly unique about Sonny. I have been told he is a combination of Alton Brown (Food Network star) and Bill Nye (The Science Guy). Sonny’s passion for helping everyone enjoy food, their families and the experience of making something gorgeous is as intoxicating as it is infectious. People just relate to his story about being unemployed and never giving up on himself”.

Next steps for Sonny will be venturing into sharing some new food hacks, more high end corporate virtual events, an entire series of ASRM (high level chopping of vegetables), securing a cookbook deal and deciding on a digital/over the air TV show partner. Hurrell has been courted by many production companies and networks to host and star in a food based show. The theme of Sonny’s life really is to never lose belief in yourself. Anything in this world is possible. As for going back to being a private chef for millionaires and billionaires (he is Aspen based), Hurrell joked “only if I am the one being cooked for. Naw, I am just kidding”.

For more information on fees, availability and interest please contact Evan Morgenstein evan@celebexperts.com or on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/evanmorgenstein/

To visit Sonny’s webpage and download his presentation deck please visit: https://thedigitalrenegades.com/that-dude-can-cook


The Food Renegades are an army of of micro and macro-chefs and entrepreneurs delivering creative, intuitive, and helpful content daily to millions of viewers on TikTok. A one- stop-shop for your brand and business needs, The Food Renegades consists of seasoned chefs from diverse backgrounds and expertise in all areas of cuisine.

