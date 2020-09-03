The Food Renegades chef, Sonny Hurrell cuts through 3 million followers on TikTok
Colorado based chef and social media superstar Sonny Hurrell blasts from 1 million to 3 million followers in less than one month on TikTok!
People just LOVE Sonny and the content he creates. He is one of the most skilled chefs on social media and is willing to share with anyone how to easily make great food...5 million here we come”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the days of social media platforms having onerous algorithms which prevent creators from adding and limiting their access to their followers, finding an account with meteoric growth is almost impossible. However, in the last 30 days, Chef Sonny Hurrell's account (TikTok: @thatdudecancook, IG: @thatdude_cancook) has grown by more than 1.5 million followers!
— Evan Morgenstein
This unheard of growth can only be explained in one way, says The Food Renegades CEO and Hurrell’s partner Evan Morgenstein, “People just LOVE Sonny and the content he creates. He is one of the most skilled chefs on social media and is willing to share with anyone how to easily make great food. It’s not an art, its a passion. I am so proud of him. 5 million here we come!"
In addition to having some of the fastest growth on TikTok during that period, Sonny also had a TikTok that went “uber” viral with over 32 million views. The TikTok was Sonny’s take on the “Perfect Steak” which apparently worked because almost 1/10th of the United States saw this video. The popularity of that TikTok and the overall response has amazed Sonny most of all, “I could never have imagined that my TikTok account would be at 3 million in 9 months. It’s so mind boggling. But that is the power of the platform. As a creator, I don’t count followers, I strive for perfection in making TikToks that help people bring something special into their home that everyone can enjoy. That’s my passion and it always will be.”
Sonny, who lives with his wife in the mountains of Colorado continues to innovate and develop intimate relationships with his followers. His goal, to reply to anyone that comments on his TikToks. Is that possible? Not always, but that is how much he cares about each of his fans. Next up for Sonny is the launch of his “Lets Go” merch line, virtual live public cooking classes and a whole lot more.
For more information on Sonny or his fees associated with being a brand spokesperson, please contact Evan Morgenstein (evan@celebexperts.com) or Linkedin with him at https://www.linkedin.com/in/evanmorgenstein/.
Evan Morgenstein
The Digital Renegades
+1 919-332-0584
email us here