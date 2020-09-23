Contact:

September 23, 2020

New Online Service for DMV Temporary Driver License

LINCOLN – Beginning October 1, Nebraska drivers after renewing their driver license will have the option to print their temporary license at home. Previously, when renewing a driver license online, the only way to obtain a temporary driver license while waiting for the new license to be printed and delivered, was to visit a DMV office. To accommodate the added convenience, design changes have been made to the temporary license to ensure it can be printed at home from any standard printer. The new design will be printable on an 8.5x11 sheet of paper and will no longer feature a photo.

“Most Nebraskans are able to renew their driver license online twice, meaning they only need to visit a DMV office once every 15 years,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. “A permanent driver license can take up to 20 days to be delivered, so the added convenience of renewing and printing from home, creates a much more accessible option for our customers.”

As with the current temporary license, the new temporary license is valid for driver purposes as a stand-alone document. Individuals may need to provide a secondary form of identification when used for any other identification purpose. If someone is unaware whether a business or organization will accept the temporary license for identification purposes, it would be best to contact them directly. The new temporary license is also available for those who renewed online but do not have a printer, by visiting their local DMV.

“We are excited to add the new temporary license to our growing list of online services,” said Sara O’Rourke, Driver Licensing Services Administrator. “Seeking out new ways to make our services more efficient and customer focused is one of our primary goals. The new temporary license does just that by completely removing the need to visit one of our offices.”

The Nebraska DMV has dozens of services available online. Customers are able to update their address, renew or replace their driver’s license or state identification card, and renew their vehicle registration, among many other services. A full list of services is available at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

