Hwy 7 safety study kicks off with virtual open house (Sept. 23, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT District 8 and McLeod County are conducting a safety study of Highway 7 from just east of Hutchinson to County Road 9 in Lester Prairie.

The goals of the study are to evaluate the existing conditions along Highway 7 and to work with local partners, stakeholders and the community to create a common vision for managing the corridor now and in the future.

The study will provide recommendations to improve safety and develop a plan that outlines appropriate access along Highway 7. The final plan will also identify potential funding for safety projects.

The Highway 7 virtual open house includes information on the safety study and the opportunity to ask questions and leave comments. Area residents are encouraged to attend as it is convenient for them.

For more information and to attend the open house visit the project webpage.

