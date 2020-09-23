Three State Technology Initiatives Selected as Finalists for National Awards

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome announced today that three state technology initiatives have been selected as finalists by the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) for its 2020 state IT recognition awards.

The projects are among 30 finalists selected from over 90 state nominations. Winners in 10 categories will be announced at NASCIO's annual conference in October.

"Pennsylvania continues to be at the forefront of technology and innovation in state government, as evidenced by these three award finalists," said Secretary Newsome. "The three initiatives selected as awards finalists demonstrate how Pennsylvania is leveraging data to improve customer service and achieve better outcomes for taxpayers across a variety of programs."

NASCIO presents the Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Information Technology awards to states that have implemented exceptional programs that have made an important contribution to the operation of state government.

The three Pennsylvania finalists are:

Offering REAL IDs Pennsylvanians

PennDOT provides residents with several straightforward options to obtain a REAL ID. These include a "pre-verification" option that allows many driver's license and photo ID holders to receive a REAL ID by mail within 15 days without having to go to a PennDOT office. The department also launched 12 new "REAL ID Centers" to supplement its 63 Driver's License Centers to meet demand from customers who want a REAL ID right away or who cannot be pre-verified using existing PennDOT records. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID deadline to October 1, 2021, so the ability for many customers to get a REAL ID without going to a service center means PennDOT has been able to continue to fulfill many requests while offices were closed by the pandemic. Since implementing the project in March of 2019, PennDOT has issued more than 900,000 REAL ID driver's licenses and photo ID cards.

Using Mapping Technology to Improve Maintenance Planning

PennDOT created a mobile GIS application called Maintenance IQ to improve maintenance planning and the management of equipment, workers, and other assets. The app uses data from existing PennDOT systems to better detect highway deficiencies, determine roadway treatments, plan operations, and monitor production. This helps to ensure projects remain on schedule and are initiated in the proper sequence. Maintenance IQ was also integrated with another PennDOT app used to collect data on guide rails, stormwater facilities, shoulders, and paved and unpaved roads. Maintenance IQ helps PennDOT complete the right maintenance or treatment at the right time, helps infrastructure last longer, and maximizes the value of taxpayer investments.

Identifying Risk Through Cybersecurity Analytics and Correlation

The Office of Administration continues to build upon its nationally recognized and robust cybersecurity program by analyzing and correlating large volumes of disparate data to develop key security risk indicators. These indicators are used to create a more comprehensive and nuanced picture of risk and to identify opportunities for cybersecurity investment. OA has used insights derived from this effort to refine its security awareness training for employees and contractors and to improve procedures for deactivating accounts when users leave. OA is currently working to expand the cyber analytics program to more quickly identify emerging threats that could affect the commonwealth's IT systems and applications and to correlate risk assessment findings across multiple agencies.

To learn more about the NASCIO awards, visit www.nascio.org.

