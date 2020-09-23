The SheNetwork® Trademark Reveals Unique Space For Women Entrepreneurs
The SheNetwork® (Sharing Her Excellence) was founded to give women a community to give and receive encouragement, empowerment, and support.
"Let's face it: there is enough competition in the world, but The She Network is a place where you can come to collaborate with other women".”PROSPER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International speaker, successful mompreneur, and trainer and coach, Taylor Thompson is making a big impact in the business world. The business mogul recently received the registered trademark for her new network, The SheNetwork® (Sharing Her Excellence). Additionally, she recently launched “The Millionaire Training” to rave reviews.
— Taylor Thompson
The SheNetwork® (Sharing Her Excellence) was founded and created out of Thompson’s personal experiences that convinced her that women need community, a safe haven where they can give and receive encouragement, empowerment, and support as they strive to be the best of who they were created to be. Let's face it: there is enough competition in the world, but The SheNetwork® is a place where you can come to collaborate with other women,” says Thompson.
“Managing mindset is daily, and as women entrepreneurs, challenges come at us from every direction,” says Thompson. “From relationships, finances, health, parenting, and building our business, while you forsake self-care.” Thompson decided enough was enough and set out to found The SheNetwork® (Sharing Her Excellence). Thompson explains that “it’s about creating a community where women collaborate versus compete.”
Those who wish to join this supportive women's network community and take their business and life to the next level can learn more at https://myshenetwork.com. Inside the membership, members can find Monthly Mastermind Workshops, Access to the entire Membership Site Vault, Access to all Top Entrepreneur Coaching Interviews, and much more.
“The Millionaire Training” is the cornerstone training that has created top industry leaders. It is accepted to be the essential foundation to anyone building a business and is more relevant today than when it was originally recorded. Now the book that has brought success to so many is available for all on Amazon. To purchase a copy, visit https://amzn.to/314B4wV.
About Taylor Thompson: Thompson is an international speaker, a successful mompreneur, and a trainer and coach who mentors hundreds and thousands of networkers around the world. When she’s not working, Thompson enjoys spending time and life with her best friend, confidant, mentor, soulmate and true love of her life, Larry, and her three daughters in Prosper, TX.
