US-2 rebuilding project from Gladstone to Rapid River wrapping up early

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

September 23, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project to rebuild eastbound US-2/US-41 from Gladstone to Rapid River is set to wrap up a week early.

The project represents a $6.5 million investment to rebuild about 5.3 miles of eastbound US-2/US-41. It started in late May and was scheduled to be completed Friday, Oct. 2, but reopened to traffic earlier this week. Final pavement markings are schedule to be completed this week.

This was the second part of a two-phase project to rebuild a section of one of the Upper Peninsula's major highways. Westbound lanes were completed in 2018. The work included asphalt and concrete pavement rebuilding, a grade lift, and pavement markings on US-2/US-41 from the Wisconsin Central, Ltd. Railroad in Gladstone to west of Bay Shore Drive in Rapid River, Delta County. This project includes a five-year materials and workmanship warranty.

The project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway. Indirect left turns have been constructed at three crossroads to improve safety along the stretch.

