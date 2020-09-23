Six Apply for 6th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants for the circuit court judge vacancy in the 6th judicial district, which is Knox County. This vacancy was created by the appointment of the Honorable Kristi Davis to the Court of Appeals, Eastern Section.

The applicants are:

Joshua J. Bond

Toby Ray Carpenter

E. Jerome Melson

J. Myers Morton

Welsey D. Stone

Joshua R. Walker

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a hearing virtually via video conference using Zoom on Wednesday, October 28 at 9 a.m. EDT. The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts. Interested individuals may also watch the livestream at the Knoxville Supreme Court Building located at 505 Main Street, Suite 200, Knoxville.

The meeting will include a public hearing. Those who want to attend the hearing remotely via video conference to verbally address the Commission to express their objection or support concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the video conference.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

Completed applications of all the candidates can be found on TNCourts.gov.