Syndem Founder & CEO Unleashes his Grand Vision for Global Energy Freedom

Over 1.2 billion still do not have access to electricity. It is our job to empower them with energy freedom.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNDEM, a global pioneer in renewable energy and smart grid, unleashes its Founder and CEO's grand vision for global energy freedom.
Electrification is the greatest engineering achievement of the 20th century and power systems are arguably the most important infrastructure that underpins our social life and economic growth. Power systems have been dominated by centralized large generation facilities that burn fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas. While fossil fuels have greatly contributed to the world's civilization, two consequences have emerged: one is that fossil fuels are not sustainable and the other is that the combustion of fossil fuels emits green-house gases, which is a major cause for climate change - one of today's most pressing global challenges. The large-scale adoption of renewable distributed energy resources (DER) has been widely accepted as a promising means to tackle these problems. However, this brings unprecedented challenges to grid stability, reliability, security, and resiliency. Adding information and communication technology (ICT) systems into power systems, hence the birth of smart grids, has emerged as a potential solution. However, this leads to serious concerns about reliability and single-point failures. The computer outage of Aerodata on April 1, 2019, which affected all major US airlines with 3000+ flight cancellations and delays, sent a clear warning to the power industry. Moreover, when the number of players reaches a certain level, managing the ICT systems is itself a challenge. What is even worse is that adding ICT systems to power systems opens the door for cyber-attacks by anybody, at any time, from anywhere. This is another global challenge we all face. A third global challenge we are facing is energy poverty and energy freedom. While many of us take the use of electricity for granted, over 1.2 billion still do not have access to electricity. Even those who have, including ourselves, do not have much freedom in choosing our supplier of electricity. We are tied to the supplier we are connected to.
Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong, Founder and CEO of Syndem LLC, has been thinking about these global challenges for nearly 20 years and have developed a holistic SYNDEM (meaning synchronized and democratized) framework to address these global challenges. He envisions that this will eventually empower billions of people with energy freedom. He has recently published a 500-page book on this framework and enabling technologies. The book is available on Amazon.com and wiley.com etc.
Today, he has unleashed his grand vision for global energy freedom. Watch the video at Youtube.com.
He cannot achieve this vision on his own. So please join the initiative and work together --- for global energy freedom.
Syndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability, and advance global energy freedom for billions of people with access to low-cost clean electricity. Learn more at www.syndem.com.
