Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,687 in the last 365 days.

Syndem Founder & CEO Unleashes his Grand Vision for Global Energy Freedom

Photo courtesy: Binghamton University

Empowering Billions of People with Low-cost Clean Electricity

Over 1.2 billion still do not have access to electricity. It is our job to empower them with energy freedom.”
— Dr. Zhong, Founder and CEO, Syndem
CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNDEM, a global pioneer in renewable energy and smart grid, unleashes its Founder and CEO's grand vision for global energy freedom.

Electrification is the greatest engineering achievement of the 20th century and power systems are arguably the most important infrastructure that underpins our social life and economic growth. Power systems have been dominated by centralized large generation facilities that burn fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas. While fossil fuels have greatly contributed to the world's civilization, two consequences have emerged: one is that fossil fuels are not sustainable and the other is that the combustion of fossil fuels emits green-house gases, which is a major cause for climate change - one of today's most pressing global challenges. The large-scale adoption of renewable distributed energy resources (DER) has been widely accepted as a promising means to tackle these problems. However, this brings unprecedented challenges to grid stability, reliability, security, and resiliency. Adding information and communication technology (ICT) systems into power systems, hence the birth of smart grids, has emerged as a potential solution. However, this leads to serious concerns about reliability and single-point failures. The computer outage of Aerodata on April 1, 2019, which affected all major US airlines with 3000+ flight cancellations and delays, sent a clear warning to the power industry. Moreover, when the number of players reaches a certain level, managing the ICT systems is itself a challenge. What is even worse is that adding ICT systems to power systems opens the door for cyber-attacks by anybody, at any time, from anywhere. This is another global challenge we all face. A third global challenge we are facing is energy poverty and energy freedom. While many of us take the use of electricity for granted, over 1.2 billion still do not have access to electricity. Even those who have, including ourselves, do not have much freedom in choosing our supplier of electricity. We are tied to the supplier we are connected to.

Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong, Founder and CEO of Syndem LLC, has been thinking about these global challenges for nearly 20 years and have developed a holistic SYNDEM (meaning synchronized and democratized) framework to address these global challenges. He envisions that this will eventually empower billions of people with energy freedom. He has recently published a 500-page book on this framework and enabling technologies. The book is available on Amazon.com and wiley.com etc.

Today, he has unleashed his grand vision for global energy freedom. Watch the video at Youtube.com.

He cannot achieve this vision on his own. So please join the initiative and work together --- for global energy freedom.


About Syndem
Syndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc. This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability, and advance global energy freedom for billions of people with access to low-cost clean electricity. Learn more at www.syndem.com.

Dr. Qing-Chang Zhong
Syndem LLC
+1 630-540-8226
email us here

You just read:

Syndem Founder & CEO Unleashes his Grand Vision for Global Energy Freedom

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Energy Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.