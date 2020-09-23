Missouri Senate Finishes Work on 2020 Extra Session
JEFFERSON CITY — On Wednesday, Sept. 16, lawmakers finished their work on an extra session called to address violent crime in Missouri. During the extra session, the General Assembly passed two bills designed to give law enforcement additional resources in their fight against violent crime.
