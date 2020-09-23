Watson Buys Announces Purchase of a Townhome in Westminster, Denver, CO. An Inherited Property Owners Wanted to Sell

we buy denver houses as is

DENVER, CO, US, September 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watson Buys is pleased to announce the purchase of a great rental in Denver . The house Watson buys is closing on is located in Westminster. Westminster is a neighborhood in Denver, Colorado . Westminster is about 20 minutes north of downtown Denver.The location of the house is very conveniently nestled between Denver and Boulder. it is in a great part of Westminster that will allow access to somebody with a job either in Boulder or Denver. This will make the property a great addition to the rental portfolio of the parent company of Watson Buys.As the house we have bought is going to be a rental property The Next Step is to perform a tasteful remodel. The remodel will include updating the kitchen, five by three, bathrooms of which, the bedrooms, and living and dining areas.The previous owners who had inherited this house had definitely taken great care of the property. However the property had just not been updated since it was built. Our goal is to bring it into the 21st century and make it a great place, a safe place, for someone to call home.The exterior of the property is maintained by the H.O.A. The H.O.A does a wonderful job of keeping the grounds Christine, and managing the great facilities in a minute. He's like the pool and the clubhouse. Currently because of current conditions the pool and clubhouse are closed.Other amenities that come with the town home that we purchased a covered or carport reserved parking spot and other visitor spots. The condo is self out the back has a fenced-off concrete patio area that is great for barbecues or warm summer evenings that Denver summers always provide.A brief description of the town home: it is a 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom Town-home. When you enter the property on the main level you woke directly into a large living area. at the far end of the living area is the stairs that guard both up to the three bedrooms and down to the house in his basement. the kitchen and dining room are also on the main level. so extra convenience there is also a half bath on this level.If we go down into the basement we find another large living area that could easily be converted into a bedroom. this would become the fourth bedroom. There is certainly room and easy access to plumbing and electrical to create a full 4th bathroom.Now if we go up the stairs the two flights of stairs to the upstairs level and landing there are 3 bedrooms and another large closet as well as a shared bathroom for the two main bedrooms. If you take a right at the top of the stairs at the top you will enter the master bedroom which has a large walk in closet and it's own full bathroom.The master bedroom also has its own balcony which can be accessed from a large sliding door. 30 yards away and clearly visible, from the balcony, to the left is the fantastic pool.“This is a fantastic property and we are really proud to be adding it to our portfolio” stated Shaun. “We are really excited that the people that inherited this house chose us to buy it.”“Even more exciting is they found us through an organic search using Google search engine. The home owners searched for We Buy Ugly Houses and came across our website. They proceeded to fill out our form. We contacted them very quickly, because we were so excited, and we like to respect people's time. After speaking for a while and getting an understanding of the property we submitted an offer. The offer we submitted to buy the inheritance was accepted. We then quickly performed a thorough inspection to ensure the property was as described. This was confirmed by Watson Buys and we moved to closing. We contacted them and we're able to negotiate a win-win deal.We have to thank our amazing SEO team who specialize in SEO for We Buy Houses. Once again the team at Watson Buys all wanted to say they were very excited to be able to purchase this property. The team at Watson buys is looking forward to helping more people in Denver, Westminster, Montbello, Lakewood or any other Denver neighborhood.Watson Buys: We Buy Houses and We Buy Ugly Houses. If you are thinking “I need to Sell my House Fast” please give us the opportunity to talk with you. We are trusted and transparent. We are your greatest local Denver solution.

