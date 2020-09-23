Ampcus Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
Ampcus, a global business and technology company, announced successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type 2 examination.
SOC 2 Type 2 report provides confidence and transparency to Ampcus customers that our processes are well controlled and meet today’s stringent demands for security, processing integrity and privacy”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chantilly, VA. – Ampcus, a global business and technology company, announced successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type 2 examination. The AICPA-compliant audit provides reasonable assurance that Ampcus service commitments and system requirements were achieved, based on the relevant trust services criteria (security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy).
— Salil Sankaran
“The SOC 2 Type 2 report provides confidence and transparency to Ampcus customers that our systems and operating environment are well controlled and meet today’s stringent demands for security, processing integrity and privacy,” says Salil Sankaran, Ampcus President. “With the reputation we’ve built for customer service and quality delivery, this independent audit of our controls is another example of Ampcus’ focus on operational excellence.”
About Ampcus
Ampcus is a global provider of business and IT services that help organizations improve performance by applying technology in smarter, more innovative ways. We specialize in Intelligent Automation, Low Code Development, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data, Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics, Infrastructure Modernization and Management, Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Automated Testing, and Human Capital Management services. Ampcus was founded in 2004 and has 12 US offices and 2 global delivery centers. We are ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMi ML-3 (SVS & DEV) and SOC 2 Type 2 certified, and an M/WBE company.
