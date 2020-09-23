Power Couple Eric and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick Launch Widely Anticipated Book, ‘Struggling to Keep the Vows’
Relationship Experts, Thought leaders and Visionaries Navigate Marriage Challenges in Collaboration Publication
While marriage is a sacred, lifelong commitment, it is not always easy to stay true to the vows. Couples struggle through the daily stresses of life that can chip away at the relationship.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top-selling authors, and power couple, Eric and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick understand the struggles of marriage and have counseled thousands of couples through their ‘Marriage Can Win’ books, seminars, radio show and podcast. Now, they’re offering deeper insights into the struggles within a marriage with their new book: "Struggling to Keep the Vows". This book offers an intense, open, and honest look at the issues couples face in their day-to-day marriage and provides real-world counsel and experiences as guides to renew the love and commitment of their vows.
“While marriage is a sacred, lifelong commitment, it is not always easy to stay true to the vows,” says the Hylicks, “Couples struggle through the daily stresses of life that can chip away at the health of a relationship.”
Struggling to Keep the Vows addresses issues couples have such as:
Feeling like they are not being heard in their marriage
Struggling with living paycheck-to-paycheck
How to support a spouse that has experienced the loss of a job or maybe even a loved one
Balancing marriage, parenting, business, and/or ministry
The feeling of being overwhelmed while appearing to keep it all together
Wanting to rebuild trust but unsure if they are able to
To celebrate the launch of Struggling to Keep the Vows, Eric and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick will host a very Special Private Event on Facebook Live event on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 starting at 7 p.m. EST. The Hylicks will be joined by several authors and couples who will offer examples of lessons from their own marriages. This event will have live interviews, a Q&A session, a group toast, and giveaways. The event is free, but registration is required; sign up at bit.ly/KeepTheVows to save your spot and learn more.
Struggling to Keep the Vows is available right now at https://www.marriagescanwin.com/audio-book/struggling-to-keep-the-vows-eric-amp-dr-sakeisha-hylick
Eric and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick have overcome the odds, both personally and professionally. Both were reared in single parent homes and they decided at the initial phase of their marriage that divorce was NOT an option. This passion and energy led them to launch a variety of endeavors in addition to ‘Date Night with the Hylicks’, including a book, Struggling to Keep the Vows (releasing September 25, 2020), a rebroadcast of the ‘Vows to Victory’ Summit (released the week of September 7, 2020), and a collection of innovative dating guides that are now available online at marriagescanwin.com.
The Hylick’s decided their marriage was going to succeed where their parents' marriages had previously failed. Fueled with a desire for their marriage to win, they embarked upon a 20-plus year journey to ensure that their marriage would win. Together they've endeavored to be transparent in their marriage to help others win in their marriages as well. They offer a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to love and marriage.
Together they've endeavored to be transparent in their marriage to help others win in their marriages as well. “Being able is one thing,” says the power couple. “That creates potential in you, but it doesn’t empower you. Empowerment comes through putting your ability into action.”
About Eric and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick: Dr. Sakeisha Hylick has been a leader in the Healthcare Arena as a registered pharmacist and has served in the leadership capacity for the past 18+ years. Together with her husband she has authored a book entitled, Marriage Can Win, and Co-authored books such as Girl Get Up and Win and the newly released Wife Material. Dr. Hylick has hosted conferences and has been a guest speaker at events and radio interviews across the United States. She tackles with ease what is referred to as “The Great Divide” in marriages, which are challenges with Communication, Finances and Sex.
Eric Hylick is a Marriage/Relationship Strategist, Best Selling Author, John Maxwell Certified Coach, Speaker and Trainer. He is also co-owner of Marriage Can Win. He holds an MBA, is an ordained minister and founder of Covenant Kingdom Builders Ministries. Eric Hylick has been sought after as a guest speaker and host of numerous business and ministry conferences throughout the United States. Join the Marriage Can Win movement for relationships at www.marriagecanwin.com.
