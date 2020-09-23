AKTI Encourages Teaching Knife Safety for National Hunting & Fishing Day Activities

Fishing with a kid

Observing National Hunting and Fishing Day by taking someone hunting or fishing for the first time should include teaching them proper knife safety.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is the perfect time to expose someone to the great outdoors and knives are part of the tradition that needs to be shared with first timers and future generations.”
— CJ Buck, CEO Buck Knives, AKTI founder
CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is encouraging all outdoor sportsmen and women to enjoy National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Many people observe the day by taking someone on their first experience. “Knives are essential tools used while hunting and fishing,” said CJ Buck, CEO of Buck Knives and a founding member of the American Knife & Tool Institute. “We encourage everyone taking someone for the first time to include basic knife safety tips in instructions.”

When President Richard Nixon signed the first proclamation of National Hunting and Fishing Day in 1972, he wrote, “I urge all citizens to join with outdoor sportsmen in the wise use of our national resources and in ensuring their proper management for the benefit of future generations.” National Hunting and Fishing Day is now celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September each year and events recognize all that hunters and anglers have contributed to wildlife and conservation through their licenses and contributions to support these traditions.

“The American Knife & Tool Institute’s mission is to educate, promote and inform about knives as valuable tools,” said John Sullivan, AKTI President and Director of Compliance at W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery, “and one of our first projects was to develop knife safety information geared towards children and first time knife users. We urge anyone taking someone hunting or fishing for the first time to share proper knife safety.”

Outdoorsmen and women can learn more about participating on National Hunting and Fishing Day at nhfday.org.

Information about introducing kids and others to knives and knife safety is available at AKTI.org/education.

Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 307-587-8296
email us here

About

As the advocacy organization representing the sporting knife and tool industry and all knife owners, the American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) works to educate, promote and inform about knives as valuable, essential tools in our everyday lives. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement.

