If I Was President Fun Creative Writing Contest for Kids Launches in LA and Bay
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun creative writing weekly contest to inspire participation, have fun and reward the most thoughtful entries
Inspire your kids to use their voice for good...participate in our fun creative writing contest!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency is sponsoring the creative writing contest 'If I was president; the first thing I would do' inspiring middle school student participation in LA and the Bay (SF).
Fun writing contest runs from September 29 to October 29, 2020. Every week, the most thoughtful entry will be rewarded a $25 dining gift card, and a $25 donation to favorite cause.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to listen and learn...what do kids care about most? Creative writing is a great way to express yourself, learn positive values; and use your voice for good."
How Kids Enter 'If I Was President' Creative Writing Contest
Must live in LA or the Bay (SF) and attend Middle School
1. Kids hand write 1 paragraph, answering question "The first thing I would do, if I was President."
2. Parent email entry to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (winners announced weekly). Include first kid's name, and what school they attend.
3. Rewarding $25 dining gift card and $25 donation to favorite cause.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "In life, we get, what we give...we can teach kids to participate and do something worthwhile...start today."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We generate recruiting proceeds to fund fun social projects that positively impact the community; SaveUSJobs.org, iNetworkforGood.com, www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com, OurMomsWork.org, and RewardingLA.com (fun monthly creative writing contests for adults and kids too).
