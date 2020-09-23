Traffic delays expected as southbound I-35 concrete repairs begin near Faribault Sept. 24 (Sept 23, 2020)

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Southbound Interstate 35 motorists north of Faribault are likely to experience traffic delays beginning Thursday, Sept. 24 when concrete pavement repairs begin on the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The concrete pavement repairs require closing one lane of traffic in the southbound lanes approximately 4 miles north of Faribault, so crews can replace the damaged concrete panels and failed joints in the lane. The project is expected to be completed in October.

Average daily traffic volumes in the work zone of I-35 are 33,500 vehicles. Traffic delays and backups are likely especially during key commuting hours in the mornings, afternoons and weekend.

Additional concrete pavement repair work is planned elsewhere in the region later in September:

Westbound Interstate 90 from Stewartville to Austin. Starts Sept. 28.

Hwy 56 from West Concord to Hwy 14. Starts Sept. 30 – Traffic will detour during this work. The route is east from West Concord on Dodge County Road 24 to Dodge County Road 7 south to Dodge Center

Motorists can plan in advance to leave earlier for their destinations or seek alternate routes to avoid potential traffic delays. Monitor real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, is through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at www.511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to www.mndot.gov.

Motorists will be alerted to the work in advance. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to the project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/i-35-i-90-hwy56-concrete-pavement-repair/index.html Information about concrete pavement repair can be found at the MnDOT website: mndot.gov/information/roads/cpr.html.

To learn more about MnDOT projects, construction and other new in southeast Minnesota, join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group, www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

