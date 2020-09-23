Warner announces highest increase of daily voter registration transactions in the 2020 election cycle

Charleston, W.Va. — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) in the United States and it was the highest increase of daily voter registration transactions during the 2020 election cycle in West Virginia.

NVRD started in 2012 as an initiative to focus the country's attention on every eligible citizen being registered and prepared to participate in the election process. Today, the annual observance is sponsored by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission and the National Association of Election Officials (The Election Center).

NVRD is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September. The observance is a day to encourage eligible citizens to register to vote and to encourage current voters to update their registration if they've moved, changed their name or desire to change their party affiliation.

In West Virginia, eligible citizens and registered voters can now access the online voter registration system anytime at GoVoteWV.com. They can also contact their county clerk for assistance.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, a total of 4,738 voter registration transactions occurred on Tuesday - a record number for a single day's activity through the online portal during the 2020 election cycle.

"West Virginia citizens are engaged and getting ready for the November General Election,"em> Warner said. "Eligible citizens have to first be registered to vote to participate in the election."

Warner said that as of Wednesday morning there were 1,247,346 registered voters in West Virginia.

The last day to register to vote in order to participate in the General Election is Oct. 13. For more information on how to register online or how to contact your county clerk, visit GoVoteWV.com.