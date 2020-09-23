Novela Neurotech to Present nEureka® for Epilepsy Platform at CapCon 2020 Venture Conference

nEureka® for Epilepsy: an all-in-one platform for remote epilepsy monitoring.

nEureka® is a telehealth Data-as-a-Service platform transforming costly episodic care to personalized, efficient, and accessible remote care for epilepsy.

Long gone are the days of intermittent, guess-based healthcare. nEureka® paves the way for people with epilepsy to launch remote visits with their physicians—anytime, anywhere” — Ray Iskander, CEO

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novela Neurotech, a Data-as-a-Service company developing personalized remote epilepsy care using connected consumer data, will showcase its nEureka® for Epilepsy platform at the virtual CapCon 2020 Venture Conference, Sep 29 to Oct 1, 2020.

Over 3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with epilepsy, which is characterized by unpredictable seizures. Although a chronic neurological condition, the current status quo for epilepsy healthcare relies on punctuated clinical visits—often three months apart—which delays critical healthcare decisions for epilepsy management. Roughly 70% of epilepsy cases can be controlled with medication, and medication adherence is a key factor for keeping seizures at bay. Epileptologists often adjust their prescriptions using the patient’s self-reported experience of their seizure counts and side-effects. Therefore, precise seizure counts and side-effect data are critical to inform healthcare decisions.

However, current options for tracking seizures and medication are antiquated & inaccurate, fractured, lacking and episodic.

1) Antiquated & inaccurate: Patients often rely on pen-and-paper journals, or single-function seizure tracking apps, to log their seizures, which easily leads to forgetting and inaccuracies.

2) Fractured: Separate alarms and apps are needed for medication reminders, activity and mood tracking, promoting frustration and confusion.

3) Lacking: Patients who are aware of an impending seizure cannot easily notify family for help. During sleep, 1 in every 150 patients with uncontrolled seizures may experience SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), a devastating condition that is preventable -- if provided with adequate monitoring or intervention methods, which are currently lacking.

4) Episodic: with a 3+ month gap between physician visits, patients experience a lag in critical healthcare to keep their seizures under optimal control.

The nEureka® for Epilepsy system combines everyday consumer devices, a cloud data platform and real-time alerts into a powerful all-in-one Epilepsy Remote Care Solution that resolves current pain points. Wearables embedded with seizure-related biomarker sensors will allow continuous recording of biomarkers, and simplified one-button tracking of seizure events to increase the accuracy of seizure counts. Built under the guidance of epileptologists and people with epilepsy, nEureka® also includes SOS alerts to caregivers—day and night—providing patients with independence, and caregivers with peace-of-mind. All data are seamlessly transferred to the patients’ physician portal, and organized as a dashboard into clean and informative charts for easy 24/7 review and follow-ups.

As certified by Impactable, nEureka® delivers significant healthcare impact including $2B+ reduction in cost to reach optimal treatment in the next 5 years in the US alone, with a 40% improvement in medication adherence.

“Altogether, nEureka® for Epilepsy transforms antiquated Epilepsy Care from single snapshots in time to a continuous, data-rich movie. Long gone are the days of intermittent, guess-based healthcare. nEureka® paves the way for patients to launch remote visits with their physicians—anytime, anywhere,” says Ray Iskander, CEO of Novela Neurotech.



About nEureka®

nEureka® by Novela Neurotech is a telehealth Data-as-a-Service platform transforming current costly episodic care to personalized, efficient, and accessible remote care for epilepsy & other chronic neurological conditions. nEureka® leverages everyday consumer technology and wearables to connect patients with their clinicians and caregivers resulting in continuous care and significantly reducing risk of premature death and care costs. For more information, contact shelly.fan@novelaneuro.com.

About CapCon

The CapCon mission is to change the world by promoting forward-thinking life science companies through finance and media. Lack of efficiencies in healthcare need to be addressed to save people and their families, and CapCon aspires to make a dent in the current state of medical problems. Companies that register for CapCon receive exposure to the exact investors they want to meet — including those who have a fundamental interest in the growth of their company. Companies will also receive educational content in finance, legal affairs, regulatory affairs, and business. More at CapCon 2020.