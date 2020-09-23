Decatur County Arson Investigation Results in Indictment, Arrest

DECATUR COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agent Fire Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Decatur County Fire Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Parsons man, on charges of arson.

In October of 2019, TBI Agents joined the Decatur County Fire Department in investigating a series of suspicious fires throughout the county. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified Brendon Morgan (4/1/92) as an individual responsible for two of the fires.

On September 15, 2020, the Decatur County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Morgan with two counts of Arson. On September 18th, Morgan was served with arrest warrants while being held in the Decatur County Jail on an unrelated charge. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.