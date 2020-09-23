South Carolina Announces Latest COVID-19 Update (September 23, 2020)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 613 new confirmed cases and 53 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 25 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 138,171, probable cases to 3,515, confirmed deaths to 3,085, and 177 probable deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases and deaths data are available.

Who Should Get Tested? If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

640 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 385 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 255 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina As of yesterday, a total of 1,293,940 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,592 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

