AARDY Insurance Compares Medicare Supplement and Advantage Programs
AARDY, the nation’s fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace has launched its Medicare Supplement & Advantage comparison guide.
Medicare terminology is confusing, so we wanted to help. I am delighted with the work put in by our team to launch the new AARDY Medicare Supplement & Medicare Advantage comparison guide.”MIAMI, FL, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AARDY, the nation’s fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace has launched its Medicare Supplement & Advantage comparison guide.
— Jonathan Breeze
AARDY Insurance CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:
“Medicare terminology was not designed to be confusing, but it certainly seems that way.
I am delighted with the work put in by our team to launch the new AARDY Medicare Supplement & Medicare Advantage comparison guide.
Additional Medicare insurance coverage can be obtained via either an Advantage Plan or a Supplement.
Medicare Advantage is also referred to as Medicare Part C.
And, Medicare Supplements are also referred to as Medigap.
So, from the outset we have 2 different programs with multiple names – just to add to the confusion that customers already have with Medicare.
Our AARDY Medicare guide will bring great clarity for those who are trying to educate themselves as to the options that exist.
Thereafter, our Medicare comparison system allows customers to compare and contrast policies that are on offer.
Finally, a team of highly experienced Medicare Agents are on-call to help, guide and educate.”
Each year, between October 15 and December 7, Medicare provides an opportunity to sign up or change plans during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). It is during this period that customers can switch from a Medigap Plan to a Medicare Advantage Plan.
And, it is possible to switch back again. If customers wish to return to Original Medicare from Medicare Advantage, they can do so during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, from January 1 to March 30.
AARDY donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners. Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity.
Jonathan Breeze
AARDY
+1 650-492-6298
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn