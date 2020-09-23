Murray Puts Carney on Defense on Small Business

Murray Offers Solutions; Carney Offers Virtue Signaling

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career politician, John Carney and his Administration are playing defense today after Julianne Murray pointed out the failures on small business during last night’s debate.

Murray exposed the record economic hardship Carney’s administration has caused for small business. She not only pointed it out during the Zoom discussion, but also on social media. It struck a nerve and the Carney administration has tried to respond.

Carney’s Deputy Chief of Staff Johnathan Starkey took to tweeting to respond to the Murray campaign.

Starkey tweeted, “Delaware small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis. We owe them our gratitude and support @JohnCarneyDE. He did this linking an article to state grants to his tweet

To which the Murray campaign responded, “Thank you @jwstarkey for showing clear examples of @JohnCarneyDE virtue signaling, however we both know this isn’t what small businesses want. They can’t support their families with these grants. And they are highly restrictive. They want to work, not receive a handout.

“Carney and his Administration have suddenly rediscovered small businesses after they shut them down for months,” said Murray. “It is a shame that small businesses pleas fell on deaf ears for months. Are we supposed to believe that they now care as we quickly approach the election?”

“When I travel across the state, I hear Delawareans say that they want to reopen their businesses and go back to work,” continued Murray. “They tell me that John Carney doesn’t get it. They don’t understand why he said it was ok for the big box stores to stay open but not their businesses. They are sick and tired of a Governor and state government that looks down their nose at them.”



