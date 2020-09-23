IDNR Updates Spring Wild Turkey Permit Application Process

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced updates to the process for hunters who wish to enter the lottery for Spring Wild Turkey permits. The new application procedure, adopted earlier this year, will streamline the lotteries for turkey hunters, making it easier to obtain all three of their permits online rather than a combination of online and over-the-counter.

“We hope this new process will be simpler and more straightforward for our hunters,” said Luke Garver, manager, Wild Turkey Project, IDNR. “Resident hunters can now apply in all three lotteries, whereas previously they would only be able to apply in the first and third. Hunters also will have the opportunity to get more permits for their favorite public land spots via the lottery.”

Changes to the lottery process include: • First Lottery: Only resident hunters may apply for one turkey hunting permit. This excludes hunters who have received or will receive a landowner property-only hunting turkey permit for the spring season. Applications for First Lottery are accepted beginning Oct. 6 through Dec. 1. • Second Lottery: All hunters are eligible to apply for one turkey hunting permit, but hunters who have not already been awarded a permit will receive preference. Applications are accepted through the first working day after Jan. 10. • Third Lottery: All hunters are eligible to apply. Hunters may apply for up to three permits during this period, except that no one may exceed the limit of three permits in total for spring turkey hunting. The three-permit total includes lottery-drawn, landowner, youth, and OTC permits. Applications are accepted through the first working day after Feb. 8.

For additional information on Wild Turkey Hunting in Illinois, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx.