David Thomas Notice of Hearing

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board will conduct a rehearing of Mr. David Thomas’s accidental disability pension application.

Legal Authority and Jurisdiction under Which the Hearing Is To Be Held

The rehearing of the Accidental Disability Application of Mr. Thomas shall be held pursuant to A.R.S. § 38-847, subsection H, and A.A.C. R13-8-112.

Particular Sections of the Statutes and Rules Involved

The rehearing is to determine whether Mr. Thomas qualifies for an accidental disability pension under A.R.S. Title 38, Chapter 5, Article 4, specifically A.R.S. §§ 38-842 and 38-844.

Statement of the Matters Asserted

Mr. Thomas applied for an accidental disability pension that was denied by the Local Board because Mr. Thomas’s termination from the Arizona Department of Public Safety was not by reason of disability as required by A.R.S. § 38-844. Mr. Thomas contends that his termination was by reason of disability.

