High Performance Servers, Clusters with Intel VROC RAID Solution from Nor-Tech

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, is offering HPC servers and clusters expertly integrated with Intel VROC--an enterprise, hybrid RAID solution, specifically designed for NVMe SSDs connected directly to the CPU.

VROC (virtual RAID on CPU) offers low latency, scalability and ultra high bandwidth. It delivers compelling RAID performance that unleashes the full potential of NVMe drives without the need for additional hardware.

Key Benefits include:

• Frees performance potential of NVMe SSDs in RAID arrays

• Enterprise level RAID data protection

• Scalable RAID for growth on demand

• Supports up to 24 NVMe SSDs directly attached to CPUs on a dual socket server

• Provides support for rich management tools for easy maintenance

A single Intel Xeon Scalable processor using Intel VROC is capable of supporting up to 12 NVMe SSDs directly attached to the CPU, and up to 6 RAID arrays. On dual socket system configurations, that amount doubles.

VROC allows data center administrators to create and delete RAID volumes in both pre-OS and OS environments. RAID settings can be configured with either a user interface or command line. With support for surprise hot-plug, there is no need to reboot the server to replace a failed drive. VROC also protects data during a power loss, without backup power, using patent-pending journaling.

All of this means:

• Quicker Access To Data

• Faster Decision Making

• Increased Productivity

• Faster ROI

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Intel is better than anyone else at consistently innovating value add solutions for their infrastructure components. As with VROC, they see a need and quickly accommodate it—there isn’t anything else comparable to VROC on the market today.”

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience.


