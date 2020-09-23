Voting: Are you ready?

We’re just six weeks from the 2020 election. Are you ready to vote?
To vote in Iowa, you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Be an Iowa resident.
- Be at least 18 on Election Day.
- Be registered to vote. Get complete details on registering for vote from the ACLU-Iowa.
Make a plan to vote to eliminate last-minute confusion and ensure you know your options:
- Decide how to vote (by mail or in-person).
- Decide when to vote (early or on Election Day).
- Decide where to vote (at a polling place or the county auditor’s office).
Your county auditor should be your primary source for accurate election information. Find your county auditor’s contact information.
Most Iowans who have a felony conviction are now eligible to vote. You can vote if:
- You have discharged your sentence, meaning you aren’t incarcerated for a felony, or on probation, parole, supervised release or subject to a special sentence.
- You were not convicted of felony under Iowa Code Chapter 707. If you were, you must apply to have your voting rights restored through the Iowa Governor’s office.
- You still owe fines, fees or restitution. You must pay those debts, but they aren’t tied to your ability to vote.
Get complete details at aclu-ia.org/en/can-i-vote-iowa-after-criminal-conviction.