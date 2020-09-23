Voting: Are you ready?

We’re just six weeks from the 2020 election. Are you ready to vote?

To vote in Iowa, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be an Iowa resident.

Be at least 18 on Election Day.

Be registered to vote. Get complete details on registering for vote from the ACLU-Iowa.

Make a plan to vote to eliminate last-minute confusion and ensure you know your options:

Decide how to vote (by mail or in-person).

Decide when to vote (early or on Election Day).

Decide where to vote (at a polling place or the county auditor’s office).

Your county auditor should be your primary source for accurate election information. Find your county auditor’s contact information.

Most Iowans who have a felony conviction are now eligible to vote. You can vote if:

You have discharged your sentence, meaning you aren’t incarcerated for a felony, or on probation, parole, supervised release or subject to a special sentence.

You were not convicted of felony under Iowa Code Chapter 707. If you were, you must apply to have your voting rights restored through the Iowa Governor’s office.

You still owe fines, fees or restitution. You must pay those debts, but they aren’t tied to your ability to vote.

Get complete details at aclu-ia.org/en/can-i-vote-iowa-after-criminal-conviction.