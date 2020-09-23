Operation BBQ Relief Deploys to Support Those Affected by Hurricane Sally
Disaster relief nonprofit provides meals to families and first responders in Orange Beach
Barbecue is comfort food, and we are proud to bring some comfort to the people affected by Hurricane Sally and give them one less thing to worry about as they work to put their lives back together.”ORANGE BEACH, AL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation BBQ Relief announced that it has deployed to Orange Beach to provide hot, BBQ meals to communities affected by Hurricane Sally. This is Operation BBQ Relief’s 70th deployment to support those affected by natural disasters since 2011, and a few weeks ago, it reached a milestone of serving its eight millionth meal.
Operation BBQ Relief recently served over 387,000 meals on its past deployment in Lake Charles, Louisiana. While in Orange Beach, Operation BBQ Relief aims to continue cooking over 10,000 meals each day for families, first responders and disaster relief volunteers. Operation BBQ Relief is partnering locally with The City of Orange Beach and The Wharf to cook, serve and distribute the meals.
“Barbecue is comfort food, and we are proud to bring some comfort to the people affected by Hurricane Sally and give them one less thing to worry about as they work to put their lives back together,” said Stan Hays, Operation BBQ Relief CEO and Co-Founder.
“As our community works to restore the gulf coast, we are humbled by the outpouring of support from so many like Operation BBQ Relief,” said Jim Bibby, general manager, The Wharf. “Operation BBQ Relief’s generosity allows the City of Orange Beach and its residents to focus on the rebuilding of our neighborhoods from this devastating storm and lessens the stress for them having to prepare or find a hot meal while doing so. We are proud to host Operation BBQ Relief and be a small part of giving back to our area.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Operation BBQ Relief has implemented new health and food safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and local health departments to care for people after a natural disaster with the added element of COVID-19.
“We work diligently with our volunteers and partners to follow all the recommended CDC and local health guidelines to keep everyone safe and as we serve our meals,” Hays said. “The health and safety of our volunteers and those we serve is our top priority.”
As a non-profit disaster relief organization, Operation BBQ Relief relies on corporate, civic and personal contributions to ensure their efforts continue. Those interested in donating or volunteering can do so at www.obr.org or through the Operation BBQ Relief app.
About Operation BBQ Relief
Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports communities following natural disasters with hot barbeque meals to those in need and on the front lines. After the devastating tornado in Joplin, Mo. in May 2011, competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders and served over 120,000 meals over 13 days. This experience was the catalyst that started what Operation BBQ Relief is today. With the help of more than 14,000 volunteers, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 8 million meals throughout the United States. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has provided over four million meals to first responders, medical workers, veterans, families and organizations affected by the pandemic. In 2017, Stan Hays, CEO and Co-Founder was recognized as one of the “CNN Heroes” for his work with Operation BBQ Relief.
For more information, visit obr.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @opbbqrelief.
About The Wharf
Located in beautiful Orange Beach, Ala., The Wharf is an official entertainment district with hundreds of family friendly events throughout the year. Enjoy shopping, drinks and dining at our 60+ unique stores, bars and restaurants. Stay onsite at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel or Levin’s Bend Condominium, catch a movie at the 15-screen AMC Theatre, experience a trip around one of the Southeast’s largest Ferris wheels, soar on a zipline, take a train ride down Main Street, grab a game of mini golf, explore all that nature has to offer on a boating excursion or catch a nightly SPECTRA Sound & Light Spectacular show — the options are endless. The 10,000-seat Wharf Amphitheater hosts a variety of well-known entertainers, and the Wharf Marina is home to some of the largest in- water boat shows and saltwater fishing tournaments on the Gulf. For more information or to book a reservation, visit alwharf.com.
