Operation BBQ Relief Supports Lake Charles in the Aftermath of Hurricane Laura
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation BBQ Relief has deployed to Lake Charles, LA to provide hot, BBQ meals to families and first responders affected by Hurricane Laura. This is Operation BBQ Relief’s 69th deployment to support those affected by natural disasters since 2011, and last week reached a milestone of serving its eight millionth meal.
Operation BBQ Relief sends equipment and supplies to feed communities in Lake Charles affected Hurricane Laura.
Hurricane Laura came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane and has decimated parts of Texas and Louisiana. Communities like Lake Charles lost water service and electricity as Hurricane Laura’s 120 mph gust winds left many with damaged homes, businesses and debris. The Lake Charles community has already lost six lives due to Hurricane Laura as the search and rescue efforts continue.
While in Lake Charles, Operation BBQ Relief plans to serve upwards of 30,000 meals each day to affected families, first responders, and disaster relief volunteers. The organization has mobilized their Command Center, equipment, supplies, and food to share the healing power of BBQ in the days ahead.
“Barbeque is comfort food, and we are proud to bring some comfort to the people affected by Hurricane Laura and provide them with hope, compassion, and friendship as they work to put their lives back together,” said Stan Hays, Operation BBQ Relief CEO and Co-Founder.
Caring for people after a natural disaster with the added element of the COVID-19 pandemic takes additional measures of care and consideration to how Operation BBQ Relief serves those in need. Since the start of the pandemic, Operation BBQ Relief has implemented new health and food safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and local health departments.
“We work diligently with our volunteers and partners to follow all the recommended CDC and local health guidelines to keep everyone safe and as we serve our meals,” Hays said. “The health and safety of our volunteers and those we serve is our top priority.”
As a non-profit disaster relief organization, Operation BBQ Relief relies on corporate, civic, and personal contributions to ensure their efforts continue. Those interested in donating can do so at www.obr.org. The need for donations is greater now more than ever before due to the magnitude of Hurricane Laura and the COVID-19 crisis.
About Operation BBQ Relief
Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports communities following natural disasters with hot barbeque meals to those in need and on the front lines. After the devastating tornado in Joplin, Mo. in May 2011, competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders and served over 120,000 meals over 13 days. This experience was the catalyst that started what Operation BBQ Relief is today. With the help of more than 14,000 volunteers, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 8 million meals throughout the United States. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has provided over four million meals to first responders, medical workers, veterans, families and organizations affected by the pandemic through their Operation Restaurant Relief program. In 2017, Stan Hays, CEO and Co-Founder was recognized as one of the “CNN Heroes” for his work with Operation BBQ Relief.
